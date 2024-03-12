Lenny Kravitz officially has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Tuesday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee, known for hit songs "Fly Away" and "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over" was honored during a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard in front of the iconic Capitol Records Tower.

To help commemorate the milestone, his daughter, actress and filmmaker Zoë Kravitz, honored him with a sweet message.

"Lenny Kravitz, I've had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time," she began. "And I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life."

She also roasted her dad by paying tribute to his shirts.

"I've seen the way you show up, take care of the people you love -- I've seen your incredible dedication to your art, but mostly, I've seen through your shirts," she said. "According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt."

"Congratulations, you're a star," she said at the end of her speech.

Academy Award winner Denzel Washington also took the stage to honor the iconic musician.

"God has blessed him with an unbelievable talent, but even more so, an unbelievable heart," he said, calling Kravitz "a giver" and "a lover."

When it was his turn to speak, Kravitz called his star an "incredible honor."

"As a teenager, I spent a lot of time walking up and down Hollywood Boulevard seeing the names of all my idols," he said. "I never dreamt about having a star. I was usually just looking for a place to crash. But I did dream about making the music I wanted and doing my own thing. To see my name, Lenny Kravitz, permanently engraved on the same streets I used to walk is a surreal, indescribable feeling."

