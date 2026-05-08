Lenny Kravitz featured in reimagining of DE’WAYNE’s 'highway robbery'

Lenny Kravitz is featured on the just released reimagination of DE'WAYNE's track "highway robbery" with the "Are You Gonna Go My Way" singer appearing in the song's new video, directed by Joe Mischo.

“I first became aware of DE’WAYNE on Instagram and I was immediately drawn in to his expression,” says Kravitz. “After I started following him, he reached out, and our conversations naturally grew into both this collaboration and friendship.”

He adds, “DE’WAYNE is refreshing and dynamic and I am here to support a young black rock and roll musician.”

The song first appeared on DE'WAYNE's 2025 album june, and he notes that with Kravitz's contribution, the song "is a rock 'n' roll glam–inspired record born from a simple intention: put more love back into the world," adding, "In a way, it feels like my introduction. So… hello."

"highway robbery" is now available via digital outlets.

Kravitz is set to play Atlantic City, New Jersey, on May 16, followed by two shows in California. He'll then launch a European tour in Florence, Italy, on July 12. A complete list of dates can be found at LennyKravitz.com.

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