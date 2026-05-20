Lenny Kaye releases 'Goin’ Local' track 'Solstice,' co-written by Patti Smith

Lenny Kaye, the longest serving member of the Patti Smith Group, has released another song off his upcoming debut album, Goin' Local.

The latest is the track "Solstice," which was co-written by Smith. The 79-year-old Kaye notes, "[O]ur collaboration continues a long history together across many of our shared works."

This is the second track Kaye has released from the album, after previously releasing the title track.

Goin' Local, coming out July 17, is described as "a deeply personal collection" that represents Kaye's "most autobiographical and introspective turn yet."

In addition to Smith, the album includes guest appearances from jazz pianist Matthew Shipp, Railroad Earth’s Tim Carbone, The Jayhawks’ John Jackson and multi-instrumentalist David Mansfield.

Goin' Local is available for preorder now.

After hitting the road this spring with Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Kaye has more shows lined up for this summer, including an appearance at Dex Fest in Carrboro, North Carolina, which takes place June 26-27. Kaye, Alvin and Gilmore will then bring their tour to the West Coast, starting July 12 in Santa Barbara, California.

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