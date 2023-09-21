Krist Novoselic ponders using AI to complete unfinished Nirvana recordings: "That's a good idea"

When it comes to the subject of artificial intelligence, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic's feels that if it's good enough for The Beatles, it's good enough for him.

In an interview with NME, Novoselic was asked if he'd be open to using AI to complete any unfinished Nirvana recordings that might possibly exist, akin to the upcoming "last Beatles record," which used AI to "extricate" the late John Lennon's voice from an old demo.

"That's a good idea!" Novoselic replies. "I'm going to bring that up with Dave [Grohl] and Pat [Smear]!"

"I can hardly wait to hear a new Beatles song," he adds. "Come on, it's The Beatles! I want to hear a new Beatles song! And if AI helps it, then absolutely -- that's the way it is today."

As for whether there's actually any existing leftover Nirvana material that could be finished with AI, Novoselic isn't sure.

"We've got the start talking about this," he says. "That's a good idea. There could be. There's a point where it's like, 'Is this Nirvana on AI?' There's a lot of that stuff already on YouTube, and that's a debate that's going to have to be settled when it comes to copyright and disinformation."

Novoselic also notes that, of course, late frontman Kurt Cobain is "not here in the present" to give his input.

"Everything has got to be done right," he says.

By the way, AI's already been used on the live recordings included in Nirvana's upcoming 30th anniversary In Utero reissue, due out October 27.

"We took the digital audio tapes from the soundboard in Rome, Seattle and Los Angeles, then the AI can separate all the instruments and we got a really good mix out of it," Novoselic shares.

