KISS reveals activities for the 2026 KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas

Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS perform during KISS: End of the Road World Tour at Madison Square Garden on December 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

KISS has announced some of the activities fans will get to enjoy at the 2026 KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas, taking place Nov. 13-15 at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

It was previously revealed that the weekend will include two unmasked KISS shows featuring Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, as well as an all-star tribute to KISS founding member Ace Frehley, who passed away in 2025.

Now it's been revealed that Simmons will also be hosting Gene Simmons' Private KISS Collection Show & Tell, giving fans a look at rare pieces of his personal memorabilia, as well as sharing the untold stories behind them. Stanley is also set to host a KISS Cook Off, where participants will be challenged to recreate one of his signature dishes.

Other activities include KISS Army Live Band Karaoke, hosted by Thayer, and the KISS Kruiser Drum Off Competition and Q&A with Singer.

The weekend will also include performances by Night Ranger, former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, Slaughter and Faster Pussycat. There will also be a preparty on Nov. 12 featuring the Ace Frehley Band, Enuff Z’Nuff and others.

Packages are on sale now.

In other KISS news, in honor of the 30th anniversary of KISS' MTV Unplugged live album, the band is set to release two limited-edition vinyl editions of the record: a deluxe two-LP picture disc and a premium two-LP yellow and red swirled color vinyl. In addition, KISS has been posting remastered clips of their Unplugged performances on YouTube, including a making-of video.

KISS' MTV Unplugged, recorded in August 1995, reunited Simmons and Stanley with original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss. The performance led to a full reunion tour.

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