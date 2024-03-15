KISS launches first-ever makeup collection with Glamlite

BC/Tsuni

By Jill Lances
KISS made their living wearing makeup onstage, so the fact that they’ve teamed up with a makeup company for a new line of products shouldn’t be all that surprising.
The band has collaborated with Glamlite cosmetics for their first-ever makeup collection, which is available now. The limited-edition collection includes the KISS X Glamlite PR Box, which comes with an eye shadow palette, mascara, lip kit, black and white bases and a mirror, which all comes in a PR box. There’s also a collection without the box and a makeup bag that uses lenticular motion technology for a design with movement.
Fans can also purchase items separately, including the eye shadow palette, “Lick it Up” lip kit and mascara.

Items in the collection range in price from $14 to $120 and are available to purchase on the Glamlite website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!