KISS' Gene Simmons to guest judge hair metal night on 'Dancing with the Stars'

KISS' Gene Simmons is set to be a guest judge on the next episode of ABC's Dancing with the Stars, People reports.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will share his thoughts on the dancers during Tuesday’s hair metal-themed episode.

KISS’ hit tune “Rock and Roll All Nite” will soundtrack the show’s opening number, with all the pros performing a dance choreographed by Pasha Pashkov. The performance will also feature an appearance by Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra.

As for what the show constitutes as hair metal, the night will include dances to songs like Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer” and “You Give Love A Bad Name,” Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way,” Warrant’s “Cherry Pie,” Europe’s “The Final Countdown,” Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It," Quiet Riot's “Cum On Feel The Noise,” Poison’s “Nothin’ But A Good Time,” Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again" and Scorpions' "Rock You Like A Hurricane."

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

