KISS announces October fan event in Germany

KISS bandmates Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons attend the premiere of 'Deep Water' on April 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

KISS has announced another 2026 fan event, this time in Germany.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of their first-ever show in Germany on May 18, 1975, the band revealed on social media that they will soon be announcing details of a new fan event happening in Germany in October.

The post notes, “this is one you won’t want to miss!”

Fans are encouraged to sign up for the KISS Army for updates on the event.

The news comes about a month after KISS announced details of the second edition of KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas.

This year’s event is taking place Nov. 13-15 at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas and will once again feature two KISS unmasked shows with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer. It will also include Q&As and activities with the band.

The weekend will also feature an all-star tribute to KISS founding member Ace Frehley, who passed away in 2025, plus performances by Night Ranger, former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, Slaughter and Faster Pussycat. There will also be a preparty on Nov. 12 featuring the Ace Frehley Band, Enuff Z’Nuff and others.

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