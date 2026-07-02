The Kinks' Ray Davies and Dave Davies subject of a new London art exhibit

Ray Davies and Dave Davies, founding members of The Kinks, are the subject of a new art exhibition opening in London.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have teamed with artist Christian Furr — the youngest artist ever commissioned to paint the late Queen Elizabeth II — for the exhibit, The Kinks: Brothers. It's made up of original paintings by Furr in which he reimagines a passport photobooth photograph the Davies took in 1968 in East Finchley, North London.

“It was a magic moment when we crammed into the photobooth all those years ago,” Dave says. “Christian Furr has done a wonderful job in developing the image into special artworks. We hope people love these as much as we do.”

“Over the years it’s been amazing to see creative people take our music and make something of their own. Christian Furr has done just that,” Ray says. “It’s great to be doing something new with Dave, and seeing these paintings and the original passport photobooth picture again brings back a lot of memories.”

The exhibition will run at the Gibson Garage London from July 24 to Sept. 6. Each painting will be signed by the rockers and the artist, with the paintings and limited-edition prints available for purchase at RedHouseOrignals.com.

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