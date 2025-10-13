Kelly Hansen plays final show with Foreigner

Kelly Hansen of Foreigner performs on the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour at Toyota Pavilion at Concord on July 01, 2024 in Concord, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Kelly Hansen played his final show with Foreigner Saturday in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows a tearful Hansen thanking the band’s crew, his manager, his friends and, of course, the fans.

“If I could even string together the number of times that I’ve had experiences with fans — or, I don’t like to call you guys fans, I like to call you guys people who love music, appreciate music, you know," he said. "My whole life since I was 17, it’s been great people who come to shows, thank you for that.”

"Thank you all for all of your support," he added. "I've been in this business I think about 48, 49 years. I've put in my time. I spent 20 years with this fantastic band singing a catalog of songs that a singer couldn't dream of. And thank you."

The band then began their encore, with Kelly telling the crowd, "Now we have one last job to do. You guys need to be members of the band,” before launching into their #1 hit "I Want To Know What Love Is."

Hansen joined Foreigner in 2005, following Lou Gramm's departure in 2003. Foreigner guitarist Luis Maldonado will be taking over frontman duties when they launch a Canadian tour Oct. 21 in St. John's, Newfoundland. A complete list of Foreigner dates can be found at Foreigneronline.com.

