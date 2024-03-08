Judas Priest’s Ian Hill talks 'Invincible Shield': "We love it"

Judas Priest just released Invincible Shield, their first new album since 2018's Firepower, and bassist Ian Hill says they worked hard to change things up on the new record.
"It's a step forward from Firepower. In fact, it's two steps forward," Hill, the only continuous member of Priest currently in the band, tells ABC Audio. "It's something we do in each album. We try and make it different from the last one and take a step, hopefully in the right direction."
"We love it," he says of the album. "You know, we, we can't wait to get out and start playing some of the songs."
Judas Priest's new tour kicks off March 11 in Glasgow, Scotland. They will hit the U.S. starting April 18 in Wallingford, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at judaspriest.com.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.