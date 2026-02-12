Josh Freese reflects on Foo Fighters departure: 'I did not see that coming'

Former Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese reflects on his departure from Foo Fighters in an interview with Modern Drummer.

Freese, who joined the Foos in 2023 following the 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins, revealed in May 2025 that he'd been let go from the group, noting, "No reason was given."

"I have a couple small theories, but I can't really go into them right now," Freese tells Modern Drummer, according to Consequence. "I did really enjoy the two years I spent with those guys however, and they were good to me… until they weren't.

Freese adds that he loved playing in a band fronted by a renowned drummer in Dave Grohl.

"It really was cool being in a band where the leader is a phenomenal drummer that you respect," Freese says.

"I enjoyed being around those guys, they were generous and good to me… and that's what makes the whole thing even more of a mystery," he continues. "I think I'm a pretty good read on people, and I did not see that coming. One day it was nothing but laughs, we're on stage and Dave's looking at me every night like, 'You're killing it dude!!!' And then it was just… over."

After parting ways with Freese, the Foos recruited Ilan Rubin of Nine Inch Nails to be their new drummer. In a twist, Freese, who previously played with NIN between 2005 and 2008, rejoined NIN.

Freese has also been been playing shows with bands including A Perfect Circle and Weezer. All of which is to say that he's definitely landed on his feet post-Foos.

"I feel like I'm back where I belong," he says. "Trust me… no one should feel sorry for me."

