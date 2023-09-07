Joni Mitchell releases never-before-heard track “Like Veils Said Lorraine”

Rhino

By Jill Lances

Joni Mitchell has just treated fans to a never-before-heard song, "Like Veils Said Lorraine," which will appear on her upcoming box set, Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975).

The song, which was recorded in late 1971/early 1972 at A&M Studios in Hollywood, California, is one of several previously unreleased demos featured on the set, which will be released October 6.

In addition to the demos, Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975) will also feature performances and early and alternative versions of songs from three of her albums: 1972's For The Roses, 1974's Court And Spark and 1975's The Hissing Of Summer Lawns.

It will be released in a variety of formats, including a five-CD/digital version and a shorter four-LP version, and is available for preorder now.

