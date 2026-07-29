Jon Bon Jovi reflects on 'imperfectly perfect' MSG Forever Tour shows

Bon Jovi performs onstage at the Forever Tour Kick Off - New York at Madison Square Garden on July 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Bon Jovi)

Bon Jovi wrapped their nine-show Forever Tour stint at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, and frontman Jon Bon Jovi is reflecting on what he calls the “imperfectly perfect” experience.

The shows were the band’s first since 2022 and the first since Jon underwent vocal cord surgery that same year.

“First, I can not thank you all enough for your friendship, your kindness and your support,” Jon writes on Instagram. “We all shared in a very special experience, something unique to this moment but that’s been building for a decade.”

“Second, I woke up thinking these two words, IMPERFECTLY PERFECT. 9 nights, it was beautiful. It was real, it was human,” he continues. “I looked at each of my bandmates and at as many of you as I could see and I felt that resonance. That connection that can’t be described or felt unless it was experienced in person – to be written about or viewed. I know what happened. If you were there, so do you. It was special.”

“I’ll sleep tonight knowing that a decade of our journey, the highs and the lows, led me to these 9 nights,” he adds. “My reward is that I know I get to shine a light on so many people. All human in their existence, all just looking to find something in common, some connection… I know what it is. It’s light, it’s love. Imperfectly perfect… And I have figured out that somehow I’m lucky enough to still work here.”

Jon ends the post, “I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Bon Jovi next brings their Forever Tour to Edinburgh, Scotland, on Aug. 28. After a show in Dublin on Aug. 30, the tour wraps with three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium Sept. 4-9.

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