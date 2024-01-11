Jon Bon Jovi pays tribute to NFL coach Bill Belichick: “You are the G.O.A.T on and off the field”

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Jon Bon Jovi is saluting NFL coach Bill Belichick, who on Thursday parted ways with the New England Patriots after 24 seasons.

"Here's a couple pics with my friend Bill. Thank you Coach for this chapter in an already legendary career," he wrote on Instagram alongside photos of them together. "You are the G.O.A.T on and off the field ... I've got your tambourine ready for you. Let's go !!!"

Belichick joined the Patriots in 2000 and went on to coach the team to six Super Bowl wins. He is one of only three NFL coaches to have won six championships.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!