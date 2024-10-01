Jon Bon Jovi to chat with Stephen Colbert at the upcoming Montclair Film Festival

Jon Bon Jovi is set to sit down with The Late Show host Stephen Colbert for a conversation about his career during New Jersey's Montclair Film Festival.

The event is happening Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. ET at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. Tickets go on sale to Montclair Film and NJPAC members on Wednesday, with the general public getting access starting Friday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jon Bon Jovi to the Montclair Film Festival and to share what promises to be a special evening of conversation,” Montclair Film artistic director and co-head Tom Hall shares. “As an artist who embodies empathy and community, Jon’s work represents the values that inspire everything we do at Montclair Film. We look forward to a wonderful night.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the New Jersey-based nonprofit arts organization Montclair Film. More info can be found at montclairfilm.org.

