Jon Anderson drops new single, “Shine On,” from upcoming album, 'True'

Jon Anderson is sharing the first preview of his upcoming album, True, which he recorded with The Band Geeks.

The former Yes lead singer just released "Shine On," the first single from the album, along with an accompanying performance video.

True, dropping Aug. 23, is Anderson's first new album since 2019's 1000 Hands: Chapter One and his first with The Band Geeks, who he's been touring with since 2023. It features nine new songs, including a 16 1/2-minute track, "Once Upon A Dream."

True is available for preorder now.

Anderson and The Band Geeks are currently on tour, with their next show happening Thursday in Chicago. A complete list of dates can be found at jonanderson.com.

