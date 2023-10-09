John Lennon's birthday marked with digital release of 'Imagine (The Ultimate Collection)' ﻿& more

Monday, October 9, would have been the late John Lennon's 83rd birthday, and in honor of the occasion a new deluxe and expanded version of Imagine (The Ultimate Collection) has just been released to stream and download.

The new release features the entire collection on Hi-Res Stereo and Spatial Audio/Dolby Atmos, with each of the five sets of songs - Ultimate, Elements, Evolution, Raw Studio and Out-Takes - released as separate albums instead of one long playlist.

Imagine: The Ultimate Collection was originally released in October 2018. It featured four CDs and two Blu-ray discs and included previously unheard demos, rare studio outtakes and more.

And that's not the only way Lennon was remembered on his birthday. His former Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney marked the occasion on social media, sharing a photo of himself onstage, with Lennon's image projected behind him, writing, "Celebrating the birthday of my wonderful friend and collaborator, @johnlennon."

The late George Harrison's estate also remembered Lennon, sharing a short video featuring pictures of both Harrison and Lennon, along with some drawings, captioning the clip, "Remembering John on his Birthday."

And Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, marked both John and their son Sean Lennon's birthday on social media, sharing a photo of them together with the caption, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOHN! HAPPY BIRTHDAY SEAN! i ii iii i love you."

Lennon's birthday is also being remembered with the new video "Dear John" from singer Sepp Osley. The track features Peter Frampton on guitar and British singer Mollie Marriott, with the video featuring cameos from the likes of Peter Gabriel, Matt Sorum, Geddy Lee, actor Martin Freeman, comedian Matt Lucas and more.

