John Lennon doc 'Borrowed Time' to get US premiere and release

After premiering in London in May, the John Lennon documentary Borrowed Time: Lennon's Last Decade is finally getting a U.S. release.

The film, from British filmmaker Alan G. Parker, is set to premiere in New York on Dec. 8, the 45th anniversary of The Beatles legend's death. The screening will include a Q&A with Parker moderated by Beatles historian and author Ken Womack.

Also on Dec. 8, the film will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and on digital platforms like Fandango and Prime Video, with additional platforms streaming it starting Jan. 13.

Borrowed Time explores Lennon's post-Beatles career using archival footage and never-before-seen interviews with musicians, journalists and close friends. There are also archival interviews from Lennon, Yoko Ono and Paul McCartney.

