John Fogerty to be honored with the Songwriters Hall of Fame Johnny Mercer Award

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced that John Fogerty will be the 2026 recipient of the Johnny Mercer Award, which is the organization’s highest honor.

The Johnny Mercer Award honors an already inducted member of the Hall of Fame "whose body of work is of such high quality and impact that it upholds the gold standard set by the legendary Johnny Mercer."

Fogerty, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005, is known for writing such Creedence Clearwater Revival classics as "Proud Mary," "Born on the Bayou," "Fortunate Son," "Bad Moon Rising" and "Have You Ever Seen the Rain," as well as solo singles like "Centerfield" and "Old Man Down The Road."

"The first time I heard Creedence Clearwater Revival, I was a mere high schooler. It was also the first time I heard John Fogerty's voice, one of the most distinctive ever," SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said in a statement. "To this day I've never heard anyone else sound like him. His unique songwriting ability is another quality. He's one of those rare talents who is unmistakably himself."

He adds, "His style of composition is rock and roll mastery," noting, "He's done what I believe all great songwriters do. He makes us feel. He deserves this award as much as anyone who's ever received it, or will receive it, in the future."

Previous Johnny Mercer Award recipients include Van Morrison, Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie and Carole King.

Fogerty will receive the award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala on June 11 in New York City.

