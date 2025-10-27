Joe Walsh’s personal items, memorabilia to go up for auction

Joe Walsh of The Eagles performs onstage with The Eagles during The Classic East - Day 1 at Citi Field on July 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for Scoop Marketing)

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh is giving fans a chance to own some items from his personal archives.

Julien's Auctions has announced details for the Life's Been Good: Joe Walsh auction, happening Dec. 16-17 in Los Angeles and online. The auction will include a treasure trove of the Eagles guitarist's personal items, including over 400 guitars, plus cars, gear, stage wardrobe and more.

Ahead of the auction, Julien's is offering two exclusive limited-edition box sets, highlighting Walsh's career, as well as the items on the auction block. The Limited Number Edition box set, limited to 200 copies, includes a two-volume photography book featuring the items offered in the auction, hand-signed by Walsh, with a numbered metal card on the cover, and a surprise gift from the rocker. The Limited Edition Print set comes with the signed book. Both include a collectible card that plays Walsh's Eagles hit "Life's Been Good" when opened.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction and the box set will go toward Walsh's VetsAid, which raises money for veterans services charities.

"Wow! Look at all this cool stuff I’ve collected over the years, and it seems to me like it was about time to share it!" Walsh said in a statement. "Some of these items really meant a lot to me, and this is a great way to raise money for VetsAid and to give back to my fans."

This year's VetsAid concert is taking place Nov. 15 in Walsh's hometown of Wichita, Kansas. It will feature full sets from Eagles touring member Vince Gill and Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen, as well as a "super-set" from Walsh, joined by Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks of the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Nathaniel Rateliff and other special guests.

