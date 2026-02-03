Joe Elliott says Def Leppard is ready to launch new ‘next level’ Vegas residency

Def Leppard launches Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum on Tuesday and fans can expect quite a show. This will be the band's third residency in Vegas, and frontman Joe Elliott tells ABC Audio "they keep getting bigger and bigger and bigger."

He says the beauty of Las Vegas is that it allows you to go big and "it just enthuses you to put on a show,” noting their latest residency is gonna be "next level."

So what are they doing to make it bigger than ever?

"The production is massive. It's the best we've ever had by a country mile," Elliott says. "Visually it's insanely different to anything we've ever done."

And that includes the set list, with Elliott saying they’re planning to go "a lot deeper" in their catalog.

"We're pulling out stuff we haven't played in decades. Stuff we've never played before," he says. Of course, they’ll still play hits like "Pour Some Sugar On Me," but Elliott says if fans only know that song "they’re in for a shock."

They also plan to play their recently released single "Rejoice." Says Elliott, "It's the reason we released it, so that we could play it."

And with Def Leppard booked at the venue through Feb. 28, bassist Rick Savage says there will be plenty of time for them to enjoy what Vegas has to offer.

"Once you get settled in, and you've played two or three shows, you kinda, you become a little bit more of a tourist rather than concentrating on your proper job," he says. "But it's such a great town, even just to walk around, you know, whether it's during the day or at night, all the lights and the buzz and the people."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.