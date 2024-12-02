James Taylor booked for Milwaukee Summerfest

James Taylor has announced his first concert for 2025.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to play Milwaukee Summerfest, where he’ll headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 21.

Taylor will be backed by his All-Star Band for the show, which will feature special guests Jason Mraz and Tiny Habits.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

Milwaukee Summerfest takes place over three weekends — June 19-21, June 26-28 and July 3-5 — with shows at a variety of venues across the city. So far a complete lineup has not been announced.

