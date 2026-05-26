Jack Osbourne says AI Ozzy Osbourne will 'be so tasteful'

Ozzy Osbourne and Jack Osbourne on April 25, 2011 in New York City. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Jack Osbourne has shared more info on the vision for the AI-powered interactive digital avatar of his late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

As previously reported, Jack spoke about the avatar at the 2026 Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, saying Ozzy "will exist digitally as himself for as long as we have computers."

"You can ask Ozzy anything, and he will answer you in his own voice – and the answers will be what Ozzy would have said," added Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy's widow and Jack's mother.

Jack has since answered some more questions about the avatar during a livestream on his YouTube channel.

"It's going to be so tasteful what we're doing," Jack says. "It's not going to be f****** lame."

"It's really complex what we're doing," he continues. "This isn't just, like, hooking up an image of my dad

to chatGPT ... this is some, like, high level technology that we're going to be working with and it's going to feel very real and it's kind of wild how it will be utilized.

Jack adds that he thinks Ozzy would approve of the idea.

"We actually talked about it before he passed about doing something like this," Jack says. "I know he'd be into this."

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