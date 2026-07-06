It’s their life (on the road): Bon Jovi set to launch first tour in over four years

Jon Bon Jovi of the band Bon Jovi performs on stage during Rock In Rio day 3 at Cidade do Rock on September 29, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Bon Jovi fans have been waiting for this day for more than four years.

The New Jersey rockers are returning to the road with the launch of the Forever Tour at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

The tour is the band's first since 2022, and their first since frontman Jon Bon Jovi underwent vocal cord surgery that year. His recovery was detailed in the band's 2024 Hulu documentary, Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story.

"It's been a slog," he told Planet Rock in 2024 of his recovery. "Nothing that I would ever wish on my worst enemy."

Bon Jovi announced the tour in October, with Jon thanking fans for sticking by him.

“I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring,” he said. “I’m ready and excited!”

As for his voice, Jon told People in June he's "fully recovered." He noted, "It was longer than I'd ever expected, but it had to be right. We never lost faith."

Fans can expect plenty of hits when the band takes the stage again; one song that's pretty much guaranteed to be on the setlist is their iconic track “Livin’ on a Prayer.” Bon Jovi previously asked fans to submit videos of themselves singing the iconic hit for a chance to be featured as part of the tour visuals.

Bon Jovi’s Forever Tour begins with nine shows at MSG, which are the tour’s only U.S. dates. It will then head to the U.K. for shows in Ireland and Scotland, before wrapping with three nights at London's Wembley Stadium.

A complete list of dates can be found at BonJovi.com.

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