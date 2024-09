The 40th anniversary of Iron Maiden's fifth studio album, Powerslave, is being celebrated with a limited-edition zoetrope vinyl picture disc release.

The picture disc, coming Nov. 15, will include remastered audio, along with new unique zoetrope artwork and new liner notes from Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris. There will also be a Walmart exclusive that comes with a 3D lenticular print of the album’s artwork.

Released Sept. 3, 1984, Powerslave featured singles "2 Minutes to Midnight" and "Aces High," along with the over 13-minute fan favorite "Rime of the Ancient Mariner," inspired by Samuel Taylor Coleridge's poem.

The album was a top 40 hit in the U.S., peaking at #21, and was certified Platinum by the RIAA. It went to #2 in the U.K. and was a top 10 hit in several other countries.

The Powerslave 40th Anniversary Zoetrope edition is available for preorder now.

