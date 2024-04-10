Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson announces intimate LA solo show

By Josh Johnson

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced an intimate solo show in Los Angeles.

The performance takes place Friday, April 12, at the famed Whisky a Go Go club, which holds about 500 people. Tickets will only be available in person at the venue's box office, beginning Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"When you turn up at the box office, you never know who you might meet," Dickinson teases.

Following the Whiskey concert, Dickinson will play another California show, taking place April 15 in Santa Ana, before launching international tours of Mexico, Brazil and Europe.

Dickinson released a new solo album, The Mandrake Project, in March.

Maiden, meanwhile, will launch a U.S. tour in October.

