Iron Maiden shares statement on Paris power outage: 'We share your disappointment'

Iron Maiden has issued a statement regarding the band's show in Paris Monday, which was cut short due to a power outage.

As previously reported, the La Défense Arena went dark in the middle of the set while Maiden was performing the song "2 Minutes to Midnight." The power was eventually restored and Maiden retook the stage about an hour later, but between the delay and the venue's curfew, the show ended without the band's usual encore.

The incident was especially inconvenient since Maiden was filming the show for an upcoming concert film documenting their Run for Your Lives tour.

"Despite everything the audience and atmosphere last night were fantastic and, like every other challenge Iron Maiden have faced over the years, we'll find a way to deal with and overcome the missing songs in the encore when it comes to the final film," frontman Bruce Dickinson says in a post to Maiden's website. "We know that many of you travelled long distances, waited patiently throughout the interruption, and were looking forward to experiencing the complete Run For Your Lives show. We share your disappointment. No one is more frustrated than the band and crew, who were eager to deliver the full performance you deserved."

"What we will remember most from last night is the incredible spirit inside the arena," Dickinson continues. "Your patience, understanding and unwavering support through an extremely challenging situation meant the world to us. The energy in the room was remarkable and is exactly what we have to come to expect from Paris, and a reminder of why we always love playing here."

The Run for Your Lives tour, which celebrates Maiden's 50th anniversary, will continue through Europe into mid-July before coming to North America in late August.

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