Iron Maiden announces final shows of Run for Your Lives tour

Iron Maiden performs onstage during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 06, 2023 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)

Iron Maiden has announced the final shows of the band's Run for Your Lives world tour.

The two-year trek will come to a close with two performances in Yokohama, Japan, taking place Nov. 24 and 25. Tickets go on sale April 25.

"We are very excited to be bringing this RUN FOR YOUR LIVES TOUR to Japan later this year," says bassist Steve Harris. "And even more so as we are ending the entire two year world tour in Yokohama."

"I have always loved spending time in Japan, and we enjoy coming back whenever we can to play for our fans there," he continues. "So it feels extra special for us to be sharing the final two nights of this incredible tour with you all in Japan. It's going to make it a truly memorable occasion for us all."

After the Yokohama shows, Maiden plans to take a break in 2027 and won't return to the road until at least 2028.

The Run for Your Lives world tour first launched in Europe in 2025 and is set to come to North America in August. The trek celebrates Maiden's 50th anniversary, and the set list focuses on the band's first nine albums.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit IronMaiden.com.

In other Iron Maiden news, the metal legends have once again been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The 2026 inductees will be announced in April.

