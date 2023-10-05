INXS releasing 'All Juiced Up' limited edition colored vinyl remixes

INXS is releasing remixes of some of their biggest hits on colored vinyl.

The new collection, All Juiced Up Part 2, will feature nine limited edition colored 12-inch vinyl releases, featuring remixes of INXS classics like "Need You Tonight," "What You Need" and more.

The collection kicks off October 20 with volumes one to three; all songs were remixed at Abbey Road Studios. A blue, pink and red vinyl will be available, with each volume containing four different songs. Remixes on the first three volumes include such songs as “Listen Like Thieves,” “Bitter Tears,” “New Sensation,” “Original Sin” and more.

All volumes can be ordered separately or as a three-LP bundle. They are available for preorder now. These will be followed by two more sets of three; the next is expected to drop in February 2024, and the final set is scheduled for May 2024.

This new collection is a follow-up to the previously released remix CD/cassette collection, All Juiced Up, which was part of the band's 1994 Greatest Hits album.

The limited edition vinyl is the latest INXS release that's bound to be a hit with fans. On Tuesday, October 3, they released the book Calling All Nations – A Fan History Of INXS, recounting the history of the Aussie rockers through the stories and memories of their dedicated fanbase.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.