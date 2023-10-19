'Immediate Family', doc about legendary '70s session musicians, getting December release

Magnolia Pictures

By Jill Lances

A new documentary giving fans insight into some of the legendary session musicians of the 1970s is getting a theatrical release.

Magnolia Pictures will screen the doc, Immediate Family, in theaters across the country on December 12, with a digital release to follow on December 15.

The film is the follow-up to director Denny Tedesco's 2008 documentary, The Wrecking Crew, which focused on session musicians of the 1960s. Immediate Family tells the story of Danny KortchmarLeland SklarRuss Kunkel and Waddy Wachtel, featuring new interviews with the musicians.

It also includes interviews with some of the A-list artists they played with, including James TaylorKeith RichardsDon HenleyStevie NicksJackson BrowneDavid CrosbyCarole King, Phil Collins and Linda Ronstadt.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!