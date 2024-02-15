Ian Hunter to drop second guest-filled album, 'Defiance Part 2: Fiction'

Ian Hunter released his guest-filled album Defiance Part 1 last April, and now, almost a year later, he's ready to unleash Part 2.

The Mott The Hoople frontman will release Defiance Part 2: Fiction on April 19 — and just like with his last record, he's enlisted some of his A-list friends for the project.

Defiance Part 2 will once again feature the late Jeff Beck and the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, as well as Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Stone Temple Pilots' Dean and Robert DeLeo and Johnny Depp, who also created the album's cover.

New guests on the album include Def Leppard's Phil Collen, Queen's Brian May, Cheap Trick's Robin Zander, Rick Nielsen and Tom Petersson, The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready and Matt Cameron, Lucinda Williams and Heartbreakers' Benmont Tench.

Hunter is giving fans their first preview of the record with the release of the new song "Precious," which features Hawkins on drums, Elliott on background vocals and May on guitar. You can stream the song now via digital services and on YouTube.

And Hunter has plans for even more music, revealing he's already hard at work on Defiance Part 3.

“I never initiated this,” Hunter says. “It just kind of just happened and it turned out great. So I’m going to write some more songs and we’ll see what happens again.”

Defiance Part 2: Fiction is available for preorder now.

