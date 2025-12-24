Ian Anderson pays tribute to Jethro Tull founding member Mick Abrahams

Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson is paying tribute to the band's original guitarist Mick Abrahams, who passed away Dec. 19 at the age of 82.

In a post on the band's website, Anderson wrote that it was "with great sadness" that he learned of Abraham's' passing, noting Abrahams had "endured worsening ill health for the last 15 years leaving him finally unable to perform or interact socially to any degree."

"Mick was vitally important to the early Tull formation” Anderson wrote, calling Abrahams “a strong vocalist and experienced, powerful and lyrical guitarist.”

Abrahams was a member of Jethro Tull from 1967 to 1968. Regarding their relationship, Anderson wrote that he and Abrahams "had 11 months of mutual benefit and learning experiences before the eventual falling-out – caused primarily by our different preferences as to future musical direction."

He concluded the message offering condolences to Abrahams’ family and friends, who he noted should "feel justifiably proud of his achievements and musical legacy."

Abrahams left Jethro Tull after the release of their debut album, This Was. He then formed the band the Blodwyn Pig, which went on to release four albums.

