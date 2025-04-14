How sparkling water can make your fitness plan pop

Ro reports that unflavored sparkling water can be a smart way to stay hydrated without adding extra calories, and it may also support weight loss by helping you feel fuller.

With its fizzy bubbles and refreshing taste, sparkling water can be a popular choice for those looking for a healthier alternative to soda and a more enticing option than plain water. So, is sparkling water good for weight loss, too? It can be—that is, however, when paired with a healthy diet and regular exercise.

As a zero-calorie substitute for sugary drinks, unflavored (keyword) sparkling water can be a smart way to stay hydrated without adding extra calories. It may also support weight loss by helping you feel fuller, which can also prevent excess calorie intake. But how exactly does sparkling water play a role in weight management, and what does the research say on the topic?

Ahead, Ro takes a closer look at how this fizzy favorite may be a surprising ally in your weight loss journey—plus, potential risks and alternative slim-down strategies to keep in mind before you start gulping down glasses.

Key takeaways

When plain, sparkling water is a calorie-free drink that can support weight loss by acting as a replacement for sugary beverages and enhancing hydration.

The carbonation in sparkling water may promote feelings of fullness, helping to curb appetite and reduce snacking.

Paired with healthy eating and regular exercise, drinking sparkling water can be an effective tool for weight loss.

Is sparkling water good for weight loss?

Sparkling water can be helpful in a balanced weight loss plan. Research shows that replacing calorie-containing beverages, like sugary sodas and fruit juices, with still or sparkling water can reduce overall calorie intake, making the bubbly beverage a smart choice for those aiming to shed pounds.

It can also enhance satiety (i.e. feeling of fullness), potentially curbing appetite and reducing the urge to snack. This, in turn, can help with weight loss and help you stay on track to achieve your goals.

Hydration also plays a key role in metabolism and calorie burning. Proper hydration ensures the body can efficiently carry out metabolic processes, including the breakdown and use of carbohydrates and fats for energy. Staying consistently hydrated may help your metabolism operate at peak efficiency, supporting your weight loss efforts and overall energy levels.

With its effervescence, drinking sparkling water can make staying hydrated more enjoyable, encouraging you to meet your daily water intake goals without the added calories of sugary drinks.

What does research say about sparkling water for weight loss?

There isn't a wealth of research specifically dedicated to the impact of sparkling water on weight loss; most studies focus on the effects of plain (still) water on appetite, metabolism, and body weight. Although more studies specifically focused on sparkling water are needed, the broader body of research on water intake, hydration, and weight loss suggests hydrating with low- or zero-calorie beverages like sparkling water may help with weight loss.

One small study explored the effects of sparkling water on appetite in 19 young women. Participants who drank carbonated water experienced more significant stomach distension and felt fuller than those who drank still water. This suggests the carbonation in sparkling water may offer short-term benefits by promoting satiety and, thereby, reducing calorie intake.

A small study exploring the effects of water consumption on calorie intake found that participants who drank water before meals ate fewer calories. While this study didn't focus on sparkling water, drinking a glass of any form of calorie-free H2O—carbonated included—before meals may increase satiety and reduce food intake. As a result, it may help keep you at a caloric deficit necessary for weight loss.

In a study involving 71 women with overweight or obesity, participants were assigned to one of two groups: one group replaced diet beverages with water, and the other continued drinking diet beverages (think: diet cola, diet iced tea, though the study didn't specify). After a year, those who switched to water lost more weight on average than the individuals who kept drinking diet beverages. The water group also saw a more significant decrease in BMI (body mass index). However, the study did not specify whether the H2O consumed was still or carbonated. Since plain sparkling water contains zero calories, replacing calorie-free diet beverages with any type of calorie-free water—still or sparkling—may similarly support weight loss.

Benefits of sparkling water for weight loss

Calorie-containing drinks, such as sodas, coffee with sugar and cream, and fruit juices, are often called "empty calories" because they add calories to your diet without providing essential nutrients. These beverages can increase daily calorie intake, making it harder to maintain a deficit for weight loss.

You can enjoy refreshing sparkling water without added sugars or unnecessary calories. Drinking it may help reduce calorie intake and help you stay on track with weight management goals. Here's how:

Promotes satiety

Sparkling water's carbonation may curb your appetite and reduce the urge to snack between meals. Research shows that drinking 500 mL (about 17 oz) of water 30 minutes before meals can reduce calorie intake, promoting weight loss. When you drink carbonated water, the bubbles can slightly expand the stomach, signaling to the brain that you're full—making it especially useful for managing portion sizes and overall calorie intake.

This feeling of fullness can be helpful when dealing with cravings or during social situations where unhealthy snacks or meals may be tempting. Having a glass of sparkling water on hand can be a satisfying and zero-calorie option to help you stay on track.

May increase metabolism (thermogenesis)

Drinking cold sparkling water may have a mild thermogenic effect, slightly increasing your metabolism and calorie burn. When you drink cold water, your body needs to expend energy to warm it to body temperature, which can temporarily boost calorie burn. While more research is needed on carbonation's specific effects, drinking cold sparkling water throughout the day may slightly increase your metabolic rate and help you burn more calories. This minor metabolic boost may help you reach your weight loss goals alongside a balanced diet and exercise.

Keeps you hydrated

Hydration is essential for many body functions and processes, including digestion, nutrient absorption, immune system functioning, and temperature regulation. It's also important for weight loss. Dehydration and thirst can easily be mistaken for hunger, leading to unnecessary snacking and calorie intake. Drinking sparkling water may reduce these false hunger cues, making it easier to avoid consuming extra calories and stay within a weight loss-promoting deficit. Proper hydration also helps maintain energy levels, which may boost your exercise performance and, in turn, overall calorie expenditure.

Sparkling water can be a great option for people who find plain water unappealing. It makes it easier to meet daily hydration needs. On the go, carrying a bottle of sparkling water can be a convenient and refreshing way to stay hydrated throughout the day.

May promote fat oxidation

Drinking sparkling water can support the body's natural fat oxidation process—the breakdown of fat to produce energy. Proper hydration is essential for burning stored fats, and while there's little-to-no research on sparkling water's specific effects on fat metabolism, staying hydrated with any calorie-free beverage can aid the body's fat-burning process. If you're not a fan of plain water or prefer your drinks with a bit of fizz, sparkling water may encourage you to consume more water, supporting fat metabolism and potentially contributing to weight loss over time.

Helps satisfy cravings for sugary drinks

With its fizzy mouthfeel and flavor varieties, sparkling water can offer the same refreshing experience as sodas and sugary beverages but without the high calorie and sugar content. Sipping unsweetened sparkling water rather than soda or juice can help reduce empty calorie and sugar intake, helping you stay at a caloric deficit and meet your weight loss goals.

An online survey administered to National Weight Control Registry members found that 78% of those who consume no-calorie beverages like sparkling water feel these drinks help them control or reduce their overall food and calorie intake. This suggests switching to sparkling water can be effective for losing weight and keeping it off.

Potential risks and side effects of sparkling water

While sparkling water is generally safe and can support weight loss efforts, there are a few potential side effects and risks to be aware of:

Digestive discomfort. Carbonated beverages can sometimes lead to digestive discomfort, such as bloating, gas, or nausea. If you notice such symptoms after drinking sparkling water, consider reducing your intake or switching to still water to determine if carbonation may be to blame. Not yet ready to give up your go-to beverage? Drinking it more slowly may also help reduce these effects.

Carbonated beverages can sometimes lead to digestive discomfort, such as bloating, gas, or nausea. If you notice such symptoms after drinking sparkling water, consider reducing your intake or switching to still water to determine if carbonation may be to blame. Not yet ready to give up your go-to beverage? Drinking it more slowly may also help reduce these effects. Worsened GERD. Carbonation in sparkling water can aggravate gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) symptoms, such as heartburn, in some people.

Carbonation in sparkling water can aggravate gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) symptoms, such as heartburn, in some people. Tooth enamel damage. While non-flavored sparkling water should not damage your teeth, sparkling waters with added citrus flavoring tend to be highly acidic and can damage tooth enamel—the hard outer layer of teeth—according to the American Dental Association (ADA). Sparkling waters containing added sugars can contribute to tooth decay, and artificial sweeteners can also weaken tooth enamel, increasing the risk of cavities.

And when it comes to weight loss in particular, added sugars in some bubbly beverages can also be considered a risk, if you will. Some flavored sparkling waters contain extra ingredients that add calories, which can counteract weight loss efforts. So, depending on your goals, you might want to opt for plain varieties without added sugars.

Alternatives to sparkling water for weight loss

While sparkling water can be a refreshing tool for weight loss, it's not the only option. From hydration alternatives to lifestyle adjustments and even weight loss medications, here are some other options to consider:

Other water and beverage options

Still water. Plain 'ol, flat H2O boasts a weight loss-friendly resume: zero calories, zero sugar, and zero additives. It's hydrating, versatile, and supports your body's natural processes, making it a simple but powerful ally in weight management. Just take it from the aforementioned studies, many (if not almost all) of which focused on still water and its effects on weight loss.

Plain 'ol, flat H2O boasts a weight loss-friendly resume: zero calories, zero sugar, and zero additives. It's hydrating, versatile, and supports your body's natural processes, making it a simple but powerful ally in weight management. Just take it from the aforementioned studies, many (if not almost all) of which focused on still water and its effects on weight loss. Infused still water. Adding fruits like lemon and cucumbers (yes, they're technically a fruit) or herbs like mint to plain water can create a tasty, naturally low-calorie beverage. It can satisfy your cravings for a beverage (or snack, for that matter) with a bit more flavor, allowing you to forgo sugary drinks and supporting calorie control.

Adding fruits like lemon and cucumbers (yes, they're technically a fruit) or herbs like mint to plain water can create a tasty, naturally low-calorie beverage. It can satisfy your cravings for a beverage (or snack, for that matter) with a bit more flavor, allowing you to forgo sugary drinks and supporting calorie control. Certain teas. Herbal teas like chamomile and peppermint can be flavorful, calorie-free, and hydrating options.

Herbal teas like chamomile and peppermint can be flavorful, calorie-free, and hydrating options. Coconut water. Although slightly higher in calories than the plain variety, coconut water is a natural source of electrolytes and can act as a smart substitute for high-calorie sports drinks, especially if you're looking to slim down. Though some brands have added sugar, the natural sugars in coconut water can provide a quick source of energy to fuel workouts. This may indirectly support weight loss by helping you power through (and potentially perform better during) your workout. Remember to consume all sugar-containing beverages (even natural ones) in moderation if weight loss is your goal, and pay attention to calorie content and serving size.

Additional weight loss strategies

Eat a balanced diet. A nutrient-rich diet is one of the most important elements of any weight loss plan. Increasing your intake of whole foods, lean proteins, fiber-rich vegetables, and whole grains can provide essential nutrients your body needs and help you feel fuller for longer periods.

A nutrient-rich diet is one of the most important elements of any weight loss plan. Increasing your intake of whole foods, lean proteins, fiber-rich vegetables, and whole grains can provide essential nutrients your body needs and help you feel fuller for longer periods. Regularly exercise. Regular physical activity is important to any weight loss plan. A mix of cardiovascular activities (e.g. walking, running, cycling) and strength training (e.g. weightlifting, bodyweight exercises) can increase calorie expenditure and support muscle maintenance, which is beneficial for metabolic and overall health.

Regular physical activity is important to any weight loss plan. A mix of cardiovascular activities (e.g. walking, running, cycling) and strength training (e.g. weightlifting, bodyweight exercises) can increase calorie expenditure and support muscle maintenance, which is beneficial for metabolic and overall health. Get adequate sleep. Poor shut-eye can disrupt hunger and satiety hormones, increasing appetite and cravings for more caloric foods (think: comfort foods). Prioritizing 7-9 hours of sleep per night can help regulate hormones, making adhering to a healthy diet and maintaining a caloric deficit easier.

Poor shut-eye can disrupt hunger and satiety hormones, increasing appetite and cravings for more caloric foods (think: comfort foods). Prioritizing 7-9 hours of sleep per night can help regulate hormones, making adhering to a healthy diet and maintaining a caloric deficit easier. Consider weight loss medications. If you're struggling to lose weight through lifestyle changes alone, weight loss medications may help. You may be eligible if you meet the definition of obese or overweight by BMI standards (and, in some cases, also have a comorbidity such as heart disease). Prescription medications like Wegovy (semaglutide) and Zepbound (tirzepatide) can increase feelings of fullness, slow digestion, and reduce appetite. And when combined with a balanced (often calorie-restricted) diet and exercise, these drugs can promote weight loss. In clinical trials of Wegovy, for example, participants lost around 16% of their body weight after about 16 months of treatment combined with diet and exercise.

Bottom line: Sparkling water for weight loss

Sparkling water is worth considering if you're looking for a tastier alternative to plain water or want to replace sugary or diet beverages with something that can better support weight loss efforts. So, does that mean sparkling water is good for weight loss? Well, it can be.

Plain sparkling water is generally a calorie-free alternative to sugary or high-calorie beverages. While sparkling water doesn't directly promote weight loss, it can support healthy habits by offering a satisfying alternative to plain water or calorie-containing beverages.

The carbonation in sparkling water can promote feelings of fullness, potentially curbing appetite and reducing overall calorie intake. But does sparkling water make you bloated? It's possible. See, the same carbonation that can support weight loss and deliver that fond fizziness can also cause gastrointestinal discomfort, such as bloating. If you think the bubbles are to blame for your distended belly, consider sipping slower, reducing your intake, or switching to still water altogether.

To maximize potential weight loss benefits of sparkling water, pair the beverage with a balanced diet that includes plenty of whole foods, lean proteins, and healthy fats as well as regular exercise and ample shut-eye. And if your goal is to lower the number on the scale, be sure to choose sparkling water without added sugars or sweeteners to avoid unnecessary calories.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Does sparkling water trigger the "hunger" hormone?

Research on sparkling water's effects on hunger hormones like ghrelin is limited. A small animal study suggests that carbonation might stimulate ghrelin release, potentially causing temporary hunger signals. However, this study only examined the effects in 20 adult male rats, and more research is needed to determine what, if any, impact carbonated water can have on hunger hormones in humans.

Does carbonated water make you gain weight?

Carbonated water doesn't tend to cause weight gain directly, as it's typically calorie-free like plain water. That being said, flavored sparkling waters with added sugars or sweeteners could contribute extra calories, which may lead to weight gain. Read the nutrition labels on any beverage you're considering adding to your diet to ensure they're in line with your health and wellness goals (think: containing little to no calories if you're trying to lose weight).

Can you drink sparkling water every day?

Yes, drinking sparkling water daily is generally safe for most people. For people with digestive issues such as GERD or acid reflux, frequent carbonation might cause increased discomfort or heartburn.

Is sparkling water nutritious?

Sparkling water is not a significant source of nutrients. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), plain sparkling water contains zero calories, fats, proteins, sugars, or added vitamins. Some mineral waters, however, may contain trace minerals like sodium or potassium, though levels vary widely. Although not inherently nutritious, sparkling water can still be a calorie-free option for staying hydrated.