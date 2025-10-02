How much house does $500,000 buy you in Gainesville, Georgia?

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Ocala, FL. (Sundry Photography // Shutterstock/Sundry Photography // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Gainesville, Georgia?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Gainesville, Georgia right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

4449 Highland Gate Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30506
- Price: $495,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,400
- See 4449 Highland Gate Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

4564 White Horse Dr, Braselton, GA 30517
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,812
- See 4564 White Horse Dr, Braselton, GA 30517 on Redfin.com

4733 Deer River Trl, Gainesville, GA 30506
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,914
- See 4733 Deer River Trl, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

3543 Dockside Shores Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506
- Price: $499,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,723
- See 3543 Dockside Shores Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

6961 Fellowship Ln, Flowery Branch, GA 30542
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,440
- See 6961 Fellowship Ln, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 on Redfin.com

2436 Thompson Mill Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,549
- See 2436 Thompson Mill Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

4578 Big Rock Ridge Trl Sw, Gainesville, GA 30504
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,575
- See 4578 Big Rock Ridge Trl Sw, Gainesville, GA 30504 on Redfin.com

4526 Highland Gate Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30506
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,457
- See 4526 Highland Gate Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

4542 Highland Gate Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30506
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,218
- See 4542 Highland Gate Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

5931 Legend Ct, Hoschton, GA 30548
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,101
- See 5931 Legend Ct, Hoschton, GA 30548 on Redfin.com

7043 Lancaster Xing, Flowery Branch, GA 30542
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,903
- See 7043 Lancaster Xing, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 on Redfin.com

6030 Terrace Lake Pt, Flowery Branch, GA 30542
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,602
- See 6030 Terrace Lake Pt, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 on Redfin.com

4046 Alderstone Dr, Flowery Branch, GA 30542
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,306
- See 4046 Alderstone Dr, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 on Redfin.com

5662 Evelyn Ln, Flowery Branch, GA
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,633
- See 5662 Evelyn Ln, Flowery Branch, GA on Redfin.com

6841 Lancaster Xing, Flowery Branch, GA 30542
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,554
- See 6841 Lancaster Xing, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 on Redfin.com

2728 Limestone Creek Dr, Gainesville, GA 30501
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,259
- See 2728 Limestone Creek Dr, Gainesville, GA 30501 on Redfin.com

5320 Sherri Dr, Gainesville, GA 30504
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,508
- See 5320 Sherri Dr, Gainesville, GA 30504 on Redfin.com

930 E Lake Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506
- Price: $498,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,715
- See 930 E Lake Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

3978 Pointe North, Gainesville, GA 30506
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,626
- See 3978 Pointe North, Gainesville, GA 30506 on Redfin.com

7719 Copper Kettle Way, Flowery Branch, GA 30542
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,874
- See 7719 Copper Kettle Way, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 on Redfin.com

4708 Wilderness Trl, Flowery Branch, GA
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,444
- See 4708 Wilderness Trl, Flowery Branch, GA on Redfin.com

396 Forrest Ave, Gainesville, GA 30501
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,850
- See 396 Forrest Ave, Gainesville, GA 30501 on Redfin.com

3143 White Magnolia Chase Sw, Gainesville, GA 30504
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,926
- See 3143 White Magnolia Chase Sw, Gainesville, GA 30504 on Redfin.com

6443 Autumn Crest Ln, Hoschton, GA 30548
- Price: $494,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,734
- See 6443 Autumn Crest Ln, Hoschton, GA 30548 on Redfin.com

3180 Willow Creek Dr Sw, Gainesville, GA 30504
- Price: $499,950
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,424
- See 3180 Willow Creek Dr Sw, Gainesville, GA 30504 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

