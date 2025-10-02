How much house does $500,000 buy you in Columbus, Georgia?

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Albany, GA. (Artazum // Shutterstock/Artazum // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Columbus, Georgia?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Columbus, Georgia right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

77 Riverside Lndg, Fort Mitchell, AL 36856
- Price: $499,900
- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,385
- See 77 Riverside Lndg, Fort Mitchell, AL 36856 on Redfin.com

38 Bradley Dr, Fort Mitchell, AL 36856
- Price: $489,500
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,795
- See 38 Bradley Dr, Fort Mitchell, AL 36856 on Redfin.com

3710 Winkfield Pl, Columbus, GA 31909
- Price: $495,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,600
- See 3710 Winkfield Pl, Columbus, GA 31909 on Redfin.com

55 Bransford Ln, Ellerslie, GA 31807
- Price: $495,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,418
- See 55 Bransford Ln, Ellerslie, GA 31807 on Redfin.com

9 School House Rd, Pittsview, AL 36871
- Price: $499,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,534
- See 9 School House Rd, Pittsview, AL 36871 on Redfin.com

159 Hart Ridge Ct, Fortson, GA 31808
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,714
- See 159 Hart Ridge Ct, Fortson, GA 31808 on Redfin.com

1325 Hawkins Rd, Woodland, GA 31836
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,174
- See 1325 Hawkins Rd, Woodland, GA 31836 on Redfin.com

42 Hawkeye Trl, Columbus, GA 31808
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,324
- See 42 Hawkeye Trl, Columbus, GA 31808 on Redfin.com

1048 Crosswinds Dr, Midland, GA 31820
- Price: $489,999
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,541
- See 1048 Crosswinds Dr, Midland, GA 31820 on Redfin.com

3232 Hillside Way, Columbus, GA 31906
- Price: $495,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,847
- See 3232 Hillside Way, Columbus, GA 31906 on Redfin.com

114 Fortson Rd, Fortson, GA 31808
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,393
- See 114 Fortson Rd, Fortson, GA 31808 on Redfin.com

68 Dunley Ct, Ellerslie, GA 31807
- Price: $499,999
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,250
- See 68 Dunley Ct, Ellerslie, GA 31807 on Redfin.com

33 Mt Olive Ct, Fortson, GA 31808
- Price: $490,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,188
- See 33 Mt Olive Ct, Fortson, GA 31808 on Redfin.com

47 Hawkeye Trl, Columbus, GA 31808
- Price: $487,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,151
- See 47 Hawkeye Trl, Columbus, GA 31808 on Redfin.com

64 Mill Glen Way, Cataula, GA 31804
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,264
- See 64 Mill Glen Way, Cataula, GA 31804 on Redfin.com

8848 Westwind Dr, Midland, GA 31820
- Price: $489,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,626
- See 8848 Westwind Dr, Midland, GA 31820 on Redfin.com

5875 Green Island Dr, Columbus, GA 31904
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,604
- See 5875 Green Island Dr, Columbus, GA 31904 on Redfin.com

4880 Turnberry Ln, Columbus, GA 31909
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,560
- See 4880 Turnberry Ln, Columbus, GA 31909 on Redfin.com

1149 Posey Ln, Columbus, GA 31904
- Price: $489,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,143
- See 1149 Posey Ln, Columbus, GA 31904 on Redfin.com

163 Hawkeye Trl, Columbus, GA 31808
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,042
- See 163 Hawkeye Trl, Columbus, GA 31808 on Redfin.com

182 Oak Ridge Dr, Waverly Hall, GA 31831
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,664
- See 182 Oak Ridge Dr, Waverly Hall, GA 31831 on Redfin.com

609 Moore Rd, Columbus, GA 31904
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,730
- See 609 Moore Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 on Redfin.com

63 Ironwood Ct, Columbus, GA 31820
- Price: $492,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,614
- See 63 Ironwood Ct, Columbus, GA 31820 on Redfin.com

12 Diamond Rd, Opelika, AL 36804
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,390
- See 12 Diamond Rd, Opelika, AL 36804 on Redfin.com

2819 Chestnut Grove Rd, Shiloh, GA 31826
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,198
- See 2819 Chestnut Grove Rd, Shiloh, GA 31826 on Redfin.com

81 Brady Rd, Buena Vista, GA 31803
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,784
- See 81 Brady Rd, Buena Vista, GA 31803 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

