How gas prices have changed in Atlanta in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Spokane using data from AAA. (Daniel Avram // Shutterstock/Daniel Avram // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Atlanta, GA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 5.

Atlanta by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.67
--- Georgia average: $2.65
- Week change: -$0.05 (-1.7%)
- Year change: -$0.27 (-9.1%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.55 (6/15/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.51
- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.5%)
- Year change: -$0.03 (-0.8%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.55 (6/15/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Des Moines, IA: $2.00
#2. Casper, WY: $2.01
#3. Columbus, NE: $2.12

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.58

(Stacker/Stacker)

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.96

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

