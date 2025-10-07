How gas prices have changed in Valdosta in the last week

By Stacker

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Valdosta, GA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.

Valdosta by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.75
--- Georgia average: $2.89
- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.9%)
- Year change: -$0.05 (-1.9%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.44 (6/15/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.43
- Week change: -$0.08 (-2.2%)
- Year change: +$0.30 (+9.7%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.55 (6/17/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42
#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46
#3. Casper, WY: $2.50

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.79

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.90

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.97

This story was produced by Cheap Insurance and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

