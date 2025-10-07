How gas prices have changed in Columbus, Georgia in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Columbus (GA only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.

Columbus, Georgia by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.87

--- Georgia average: $2.89

- Week change: +$0.01 (+0.3%)

- Year change: +$0.15 (+5.5%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.42 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.52

- Week change: +$0.02 (+0.5%)

- Year change: +$0.19 (+5.6%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.47 (6/15/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42

#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46

#3. Casper, WY: $2.50

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.79

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.90

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.97

