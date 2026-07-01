Hollywood Vampires announce ﻿'At Montreux Jazz Festival'﻿ live album

Hollywood Vampires, the band featuring Alice Cooper, Aerosmith's Joe Perry and actor Johnny Depp, have announced a new live album called At Montreux Jazz Festival.

The set, which was recorded at the famed Swiss festival in 2018, is due out Aug. 7 on digital and Oct. 16 on CD and vinyl.

The track list includes a mix of originals and covers, including a never-before-released rendition of the Motörhead classic "Ace of Spades."

You can watch the At Montreux Jazz Festival performance of the original tune "Raise the Dead" streaming now on YouTube.

Hollywood Vampires have released two studio albums, 2015's self-titled debut and 2019's Rise. They also put out a live record called Live in Rio in 2023.

Here's the At Montreux Jazz Festival track list:

"I Want My Now"

"Raise the Dead"

"I Got a Line on You"

"7 and 7 Is"

"My Dead Drunk Friends"

"Five to One/Break on Through"

"The Jack"

"Ace of Spades"

"Baba O'Riley"

"As Bad as I Am"

"The Boogieman Surprise"

"I'm Eighteen"

"Combination"

"People Who Died"

"Sweet Emotion"

"Welcome to Bushwackers"

"Heroes"

"Train Kept A-Rollin'"

"School's Out/Another Brick in the Wall"

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