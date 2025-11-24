Holiday releases include a bonanza of The Band & Robbie Robertson vinyl LPs

Fans of The Band have multiple vinyl releases to choose from this holiday season.

Available for preorder now is the Vinylphyle pressing of 1975's Northern Lights, Southern Cross, which marks its 50th anniversary this year. Featuring classics like "Ophelia," "It Makes No Difference" and "Acadian Driftwood," the 180-gram black vinyl LP was mastered from the original analog sources, and includes gatefold packaging and new liner notes.

Then on Record Store Day Black Friday, Nov. 28, you can grab The Band's 1993 reunion album, Jericho, appearing on vinyl for the first time, as well as Filmworks: Insomnia, a companion LP to Robbie Robertson's new book, Insomnia.

The book details the start of Robertson's creative partnership with Martin Scorsese, which culminated in an Oscar nomination for his Killers of the Flower Moon score. The album features music Robertson composed and/or produced for The Last Waltz, Raging Bull and Carny. Of note, Robertson recorded the Raging Bull pieces with bandmates Richard Manuel and Garth Hudson.

According to Robertson's longtime manager, Jared Levine, Filmworks: Insomnia is a sidebar to a much larger future project, which began prior to Robertson's death in 2023.

"He very much wanted, and we were working on before he died, a collection of his movie music," Levine explains. "And so we were putting together all the pieces that he had done for film and kind of trying to figure out how we would go about it." The Insomnia LP, he says, is something "that we're really proud of and really just includes pieces that Robbie details in the book."

And finally, the long-out-of-print greatest hits album The Best of The Band returns to vinyl on Dec. 12; it'll also be available on CD.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.