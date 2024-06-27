Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Macon by diners

Whether you've waited in line for soft-shell crabs in the Chesapeake Bay or savored sushi in New York City, you know there's something special about finding the right spot to enjoy seafood. From ceviche to grilled salmon and towers of shellfish, the top-rated seafood restaurants in the United States serve up mouthwatering dishes across diverse cuisines like Japanese, Latin American, and Mediterranean to suit every palate.

Of course, certain areas of the country are known for particular delicacies. California's proximity to the Pacific Ocean, for example, makes it one of the best states for seafood. The Los Angeles area serves up everything from caviar to Santa Barbara spot prawns while San Francisco is a mecca for fish tacos, ceviche, and sushi. Further north, Seattle is legendary for its shellfish, showcased at the famed fish counter at Pike Place Market.

While Chicago may be best known as a pizza capital, many flock to the city for its king crab dishes; a bit further south and east, you have Miami and its sought-after stone crab season. Southern locales like New Orleans boast fresh crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico and the two noncontiguous states have their own signature offerings, too: Alaska is known for its pollock and salmon, while Hawai'i is known for its poke.

Dining at a seafood restaurant can be one of the most memorable parts of your trip to a new city or offer comfort food in your own hometown. To celebrate the best options near you, Stacker used insights from Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Macon.

Businesses were selected using Yelp's ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 10 reviews were considered. In an effort to highlight independent restaurants and local chains, those with more than five locations nationally, based on the Yelp data, were not included. Data is as of June 14, 2024.

Keep reading to discover your highest-rated local seafood restaurants for your next special meal out!

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.

#15. Macon Crab House

- Rating: 3.3/5 (72 reviews)

- Address: 4690 Presidential Pkwy Macon, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, bars

#14. Fish N' Pig

- Rating: 3.5/5 (108 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 6420 Moseley Dixon Road Macon, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, barbeque

#13. Shark's Fish & Chicken 'Chicago Style'

- Rating: 3.6/5 (32 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 3485 Mercer University Drive Macon, Georgia

- Categories: chicken wings, seafood

#12. Touchdownz Seafood Bar & Grill

- Rating: 3.6/5 (17 reviews)

- Address: 2440 Riverside Drive Macon, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, american, sports bars

#11. Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails

- Rating: 3.6/5 (52 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 497 2nd St. Macon, Georgia

- Categories: asian fusion, seafood, cocktail bars

#10. Steve's Corner Cafe

- Rating: 3.7/5 (29 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3955 Arkwright Road Macon, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, steakhouses, sandwiches

#9. Saleems Fish Supreme

- Rating: 3.9/5 (13 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 2198 Pio Nono Ave. Macon, Georgia

- Categories: seafood

#8. Tropical Flava

- Rating: 4.0/5 (95 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2396 Ingleside Ave. Macon, Georgia

- Categories: caribbean, juice bars & smoothies, seafood

#7. Natalia's

- Rating: 4.0/5 (221 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 201 North Macon St. Macon, Georgia

- Categories: italian, seafood

#6. Downtown Grill

- Rating: 4.1/5 (178 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 562 Mulberry St. Lane Macon, Georgia

- Categories: steakhouses, seafood, whiskey bars

#5. Jim Shaw's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.2/5 (159 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3040 Vineville Ave. Macon, Georgia

- Categories: seafood

#4. The Back Burner Restaurant

- Rating: 4.2/5 (109 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 2242 Ingleside Ave. Macon, Georgia

- Categories: french, venues & event spaces, seafood

#3. Kudzu Seafood Company

- Rating: 4.2/5 (291 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 512 Poplar St. Macon, Georgia

- Categories: seafood

#2. 3rd & Cherry

- Rating: 4.4/5 (28 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 379 3rd St. Macon, Georgia

- Categories: seafood, steakhouses

#1. Ocean Crab House

- Rating: 4.8/5 (13 reviews)

- Address: 3670 Eisenhower Pkwy Macon, Georgia

- Categories: seafood

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Zeynep Guler Tuck, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 282 metros.