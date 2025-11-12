Heart's Nancy Wilson set for new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame podcast

Heart's Nancy Wilson is set to appear on a new podcast from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Music Makes Us podcast, premiering Nov. 18, will be hosted by Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna. In addition to Wilson, it will feature such guests as Chaka Khan and Paramore's Hayley Williams.

"I wanted to sit down with the most exciting musicians on the planet to talk about their influences, weird behind-the-scenes moments and the music that made them," Hanna says. "Everyone says their podcast is for you the listener and that's true, but it's also for me. By talking to other artists I'm being reminded of all the ways music can comfort us, fuel us and create community."

Wilson, by the way, performed at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday. She joined Toni Cornell, daughter of the late Chris Cornell, for a performance of "Fell on Black Days" in honor of inductee Soundgarden. She also played alongside Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke, Aerosmith's Joe Perry, Bryan Adams and The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson to celebrate Bad Company's induction.

Highlights from the ceremony will air as an ABC primetime special on Jan. 1.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.