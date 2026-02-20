Heart’s 'Dreamboat Annie' gets limited-edition Vinylphyle pressing

Heart's debut album, Dreamboat Annie, is getting an audio upgrade.

The album, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025, is set to be released as part of UMe’s Vinylphyle audiophile series.

The release, mastered from the album’s original 1975 Can-Base Studios tapes, has an initial pressing of just 3,000 copies and will come with liner notes from veteran music writer Rick Florino.

The Dreamboat Annie Vinyphyle release is available now.

Released in September 1975, Dreamboat Annie was a top-10 hit for Heart, peaking at #7 on the Billboard 200. It features two songs that would go on to become Heart classics: "Magic Man," which was their first top-10 single, and "Crazy on You," a top-40 hit.

In early February, the album was chosen for induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

