Heart’s 'Dreamboat Annie' among this year’s Grammy Hall of Fame inductees

Heart's debut album, Dreamboat Annie, is one of 14 recordings chosen this year for induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Inductees must be at least 25 years old and are chosen because they "exhibit qualitative or historical significance," according to a release. Although Heart has never won a Grammy, Anne Wilson and Nancy Wilson were previously awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

Released in September 1975, Dreamboat Annie was a top-10 hit for Heart, peaking at #7 on the Billboard 200. It features two songs that would go on to become Heart classics: "Magic Man," which was their first top-10 single, and "Crazy on You," a top-40 hit.

Overall, nine albums and five songs have been chosen for induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame this year. Other 2026 inductees include Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814, Radiohead's OK Computer, Funkadelic's Maggot Brain, 2Pac's All Eyez On Me and Lucinda Williams' Car Wheels on a Gravel Road.

"It’s a privilege to recognize these influential recordings as the 2026 Grammy Hall Of Fame inductees," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. "Each selection reflects the creativity, craft and cultural impact that recorded music can carry across decades."

He adds, "We’re honored to help preserve these works and celebrate the artists and communities behind them, so their legacies continue to inspire generations to come."

This year’s inductees will be honored at a gala taking place May 8 in Beverly Hills.

