Guns N' Roses releasing new song "The General" digitally on Friday

Guns N' Roses will release a new song called "The General" via digital outlets on Friday, December 8.

You can presave the track now and check out a 15-second preview via GN'R's Facebook.

Guns previously debuted "The General" live during a November concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. It'll mark the second new GN'R tune of 2023, following the August debut of "Perhaps."

"Perhaps" and "The General" are also being released on a 7-inch vinyl single, due out December 8.

The arrival of "The General" comes after frontman Axl Rose was sued on November 22 by former model Sheila Kennedy, who accused him of sexual assault. Rose has denied the allegations.

