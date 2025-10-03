Guns N’ Roses to reissue 1999 live album, 'Guns N’ Roses – Live Era ’87-’93'

Guns N’ Roses is set to reissue their first-ever live album.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will drop Guns N' Roses – Live Era '87-'93 on Nov. 21, featuring a newly remastered version of the live album, originally released in 1999. The set features 23 live tracks, including performances of such hits as "November Rain," "Sweet Child O' Mine," "Welcome To the Jungle," "Don't Cry" and "Paradise City."

The album, remastered from the original stereo analog master tapes, will be released in a variety of formats, including standard four-LP and premium four-LP colored vinyl, the latter coming in an embossed slipcase, with a poster.

The album will also be released digitally, featuring the remastered album, along with the bonus track “Coma,” which was previously only available on the 1999 vinyl release and as a Japan-exclusive bonus track. This will mark the first time the performance is getting a digital release.

Guns N' Roses – Live Era '87-'93 is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.