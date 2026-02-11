Guns N' Roses to headline Adelaide Grand Final Concert

(L-R) Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses perform onstage during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 06, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)

Guns N' Roses are headed down under.

The "Paradise City" rockers are set to headline the bp Adelaide Grand Final Concert Nov. 29 in Adelaide, Australia.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. local time.

The bp Adelaide Grand Final is Australia’s largest domestic ticketed motorsport event and runs Nov. 26-29.

The after-race concert is so far the only show Guns N’ Roses are scheduled to play in Australia in 2026. They do have a busy year ahead of them, though, with a Latin American tour kicking off March 28 in Monterrey, Mexico, followed by a European tour that begins June 3 in Gliwice, Poland.

They will then launch a U.S. tour on July 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina, which runs through Sept. 19 in Atlanta.

A complete list of dates can be found at GunsNRoses.com.

