Guns N’ Roses drop A.I.-generated video for "The General"

Courtesy of Guns N' Roses

By Jill Lances

Guns N' Roses have gotten some technological help with their new video. The band has just dropped the video for their latest single, "The General," which has been powered by artificial intelligence.

The video, created in collaboration with Dan Potter, creative director of London-based Creative Works, features A.I.-animated visuals that help give insight into the subconscious of a young boy, who seems to be battling monsters from his past. The clips are cut with live performance footage of the band.

Guns N' Roses released “The General” back in December, although they first debuted the song live during their November two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. It was the second new single the rockers released last year, following “Perhaps," which was their first new song since 2021.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!