Green Day's Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt dress up as Deadpool & Wolverine during NYC show

Green Day may have joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe during their show at New York City's Citi Field on Monday.

While Billie Joe Armstrong was delivering a show-closing rendition of "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)," drummer Tré Cool and bassist Mike Dirnt dressed up as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively, and surprised their bandmate onstage.

In footage posted to Green Day's Facebook, you can see Armstrong try to contain his laughter as he tries to finish the song while the costumed Cool and Dirnt dance behind him.

"You were Marvelous New York!" the post's punny caption reads.

Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, responded in an Instagram Story, declaring, "I'll never recover from this."

As previously reported, "Good Riddance" is included on the soundtrack to the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie. Cool made a reference to the film during the concert by exclaiming, "Baby knife!"

Following Deadpool & Wolverine's premiere, Billboard reported that streams of "Good Riddance" increased by 88%.

Green Day is currently on tour supporting their new Saviors album while also celebrating the 30th and 20th anniversaries of their albums Dookie and American Idiot, respectively.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.